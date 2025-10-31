Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Malta
  3. Northern Region
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for sale in Northern Region, Malta

Saint Paul's Bay
182
Mosta
135
Swieqi
117
Naxxar
82
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Qawra, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Qawra, Malta
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 174 m²
Floor 7/1
Brand-New Penthouse with Breathtaking Sea Views 🌊 Welcome to this stunning 7th-floor pent…
$697,595
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Northern Region

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Northern Region, Malta

with Garage
with Terrace
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go