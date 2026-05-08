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  2. Malta
  3. South Eastern Region
  4. Commercial
  5. Shop

Shops for sale in South Eastern Region, Malta

;
сommercial properties
86
investment properties
14
3 properties total found
Shop in Fgura, Malta
Shop
Fgura, Malta
A brand-new commercial shop is being built for Class 4B use, offering a finished and ready-t…
Price on request
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Shop in Valletta, Malta
Shop
Valletta, Malta
Located in the iconic Republic Street, this shop sits in the most popular shopping area in V…
Price on request
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Shop in Valletta, Malta
Shop
Valletta, Malta
Situated in a prime location within Vallettas prestigious Urban Conservation Area, this 90sq…
Price on request
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