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  2. Malta
  3. Northern Region
  4. Commercial
  5. Shop

Shops for sale in Northern Region, Malta

;
сommercial properties
113
hotels
3
2 properties total found
Shop in Mosta, Malta
Shop
Mosta, Malta
Bathrooms count 1
Commercial Shops for Sale Mosta An excellent opportunity to acquire Class 4B commercial sh…
Price on request
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Shop in Attard, Malta
Shop
Attard, Malta
Bathrooms count 1
A 4B class shop in Mriehel in a prime area with good passing trade ideal for a hairdresser s…
Price on request
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