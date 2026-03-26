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Shops for sale in Birkirkara, Malta

сommercial properties
51
2 properties total found
Shop in Birkirkara, Malta
Shop
Birkirkara, Malta
A shop 100 feet deep by 16 feet wide on 2 floors in a passing trade area in Birkirkara
Price on request
Leave a request
Shop in Birkirkara, Malta
Shop
Birkirkara, Malta
Welcome to this brand new, high standard, fully equipped and full of natural light shop, whi…
Price on request
Leave a request
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