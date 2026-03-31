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  2. Malta
  3. Southern Region
  4. Commercial
  5. Shop

Shops for sale in Southern Region, Malta

сommercial properties
96
investment properties
10
warehouses
6
3 properties total found
Shop in Qormi, Malta
Shop
Qormi, Malta
2 shops in Qormi in a very central area with a good passing trade, Class 4B
Price on request
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Shop in Luqa, Malta
Shop
Luqa, Malta
A corner shop in a prime are in Luqa, with a good passing trade
Price on request
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Shop in Safi, Malta
Shop
Safi, Malta
Bathrooms count 1
This stunning property in Safi boasts luxury and convenience in one impressive package. With…
Price on request
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