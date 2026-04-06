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  2. Malta
  3. Msida
  4. Commercial
  5. Shop

Shops for sale in Msida, Malta

сommercial properties
28
offices
4
2 properties total found
Shop in Msida, Malta
Shop
Msida, Malta
This bright and freshly finished 35 sqm shop is located in a central area of Msida, close to…
Price on request
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Shop in Msida, Malta
Shop
Msida, Malta
A shop is available for sale in Msida. The property is fully finished and ready for immediat…
Price on request
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Realting.com
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