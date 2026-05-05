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  2. Malta
  3. Central Region
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  5. Shop

Shops for sale in Central Region, Malta

;
Msida
3
Birkirkara
3
10 properties total found
Shop in Birkirkara, Malta
Shop
Birkirkara, Malta
Welcome to this brand new, high standard, fully equipped and full of natural light shop, whi…
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Shop in Msida, Malta
Shop
Msida, Malta
A shop is available for sale in Msida. The property is fully finished and ready for immediat…
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Shop in Sliema, Malta
Shop
Sliema, Malta
This exceptionally appealing ground-floor commercial unit in central Sliema offers a rare ch…
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Shop in Birkirkara, Malta
Shop
Birkirkara, Malta
This street-level commercial property in Birkirkara offers a compact yet highly efficient 56…
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Shop in Msida, Malta
Shop
Msida, Malta
Bathrooms count 1
A compact, well-located Shop in Msida is offered as a for sale property. This attractive cor…
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Shop in Sliema, Malta
Shop
Sliema, Malta
Sliema Prime Commercial Street Level with Office permit ( owner gives permission to change c…
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Shop in Gżira, Malta
Shop
Gżira, Malta
Brand new finished commercial property in a busy road Gzira Ideal for both shop or office Gr…
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Shop in Pietà, Malta
Shop
Pietà, Malta
Shop for sale in Gwardamangia, offering a versatile layout suitable for retail or office use…
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Shop in Birkirkara, Malta
Shop
Birkirkara, Malta
A shop 100 feet deep by 16 feet wide on 2 floors in a passing trade area in Birkirkara
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Shop in Msida, Malta
Shop
Msida, Malta
This bright and freshly finished 35 sqm shop is located in a central area of Msida, close to…
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Property types in Central Region

сommercial properties
offices
investment properties
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