  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Commercial
  4. Zemgale

Commercial real estate in Zemgale, Latvia

Jelgava
6
12 properties total found
Commercial in Jelgava, Latvia
Commercial
Jelgava, Latvia
€8,80M
Commercial in Ogre, Latvia
Commercial
Ogre, Latvia
Area 10 064 m²
€590,000
Commercial in Dimzukalns, Latvia
Commercial
Dimzukalns, Latvia
Area 2 927 m²
Number of floors 2
Sale of the plant for the production of cobblestone and ZBI. The plant is equipped with all …
€1,000,000
Commercial 4 rooms in Aizkraukle, Latvia
Commercial 4 rooms
Aizkraukle, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 220 m²
Floor 1/1
House and extras of the house - renovated building, all communications. Territory - well-kep…
€100,000
Commercial in Lielvarde, Latvia
Commercial
Lielvarde, Latvia
Area 1 350 m²
Floor 3
They sell functional production facilities in Lielvārde, on the territory of the former beer…
€96,000
Commercial in Ogre, Latvia
Commercial
Ogre, Latvia
Area 72 m²
Floor 1
For sale commercial premises 72m2 - modern operating, beauty studio in Ogre, Skolas str. 19a…
€100,000
Office in Iecava, Latvia
Office
Iecava, Latvia
Area 530 m²
Floor 2/2
Asphalted road to the entrance door. Strategic location - a small town in the middle of Ieca…
€54,000
Commercial in Jelgava, Latvia
Commercial
Jelgava, Latvia
It is offered to purchase land for commercial development, consisting of 4 separate parcels …
€2,00M
Commercial with electricity, with gas, with water system in Jelgava, Latvia
Commercial with electricity, with gas, with water system
Jelgava, Latvia
For sale a commercial plot of 1927 m2 with an agreed project for an apartment building up to…
€350,000
Investment in Bauska, Latvia
Investment
Bauska, Latvia
Area 7 600 m²
In the old town of Bauska, on the banks of the picturesque Memele River, there is a historic…
€2,60M
Commercial 6 rooms with furniture, with electricity, with water system in Birzgale, Latvia
Commercial 6 rooms with furniture, with electricity, with water system
Birzgale, Latvia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 150 m²
We offer for sale a house with a unique pond complex! At the moment, the complex "Voldem…
€470,000
Restaurant in Bauska, Latvia
Restaurant
Bauska, Latvia
Area 7 600 m²
Floor 5/5
The property includes a building complex with a brewery, which is one of the few breweries i…
€2,49M
