Villas for sale in Vidzeme, Latvia

7 properties total found
Villa 6 room villa in good condition in Jurmala, Latvia
Villa 6 room villa in good condition
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 000 m²
Floor 2/2
Near the mansion there is a well-developed infrastructure (educational and medical instituti…
€6,00M
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
+37127001700 alex.zvezdkin@habita.com
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with needs repair, with forest view in Cirsti, Latvia
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with needs repair, with forest view
Cirsti, Latvia
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 524 m²
Floor 3/3
About 130 km east of Riga in southern Livonia is the former Zirstenhoff (Cirsti) Estate. The…
€320,000
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
+358504200004 john.kivinen@habita.com
Villa 6 room villa with needs repair, with forest view in Jurmala, Latvia
Villa 6 room villa with needs repair, with forest view
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 14
Bathrooms count 7
Area 700 m²
Floor 3/3
The spacious villa consists of 14 rooms, 7 bathrooms. Around the house there is a well-kept,…
€900,000
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
+37127001700 alex.zvezdkin@habita.com
Villa 5 room villa in good condition, with gas heating, with вид на море in Jurmala, Latvia
Villa 5 room villa in good condition, with gas heating, with вид на море
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 15
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 004 m²
Floor 3/3
Villa location on the first line by the sea, 100 meters to the beach. The mansion is equippe…
€2,70M
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
+358504200004 john.kivinen@habita.com
Villa 4 room villa in good condition, with stove, with dish washer in Livi, Latvia
Villa 4 room villa in good condition, with stove, with dish washer
Livi, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Floor 2/2
Log house in light colors, fresh and stylish. Ecological and healthy way of living. Special …
€593,000
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
+358504200004 john.kivinen@habita.com
Villa 3 room villa in good condition, with меблирована полностью, with modem in Amatas novads, Latvia
Villa 3 room villa in good condition, with меблирована полностью, with modem
Amatas novads, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 321 m²
Floor 2/3
The house is located on 3 floors. Panoramic windows in all rooms.On the first floor there is…
€580,000
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
+358504200004 john.kivinen@habita.com
Villa 9 room villa in good condition, with lake view in Kalniena, Latvia
Villa 9 room villa in good condition, with lake view
Kalniena, Latvia
Rooms 30
Bathrooms count 27
Area 1 713 m²
Floor 2/2
The lounge complex “Vonadzini” includes 4 guest houses, built from a tree with ecological re…
€680,000
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
+358504200004 john.kivinen@habita.com

