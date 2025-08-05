Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Vecumnieku pagasts, Latvia

1 property total found
3 room apartment in Vecumnieki, Latvia
3 room apartment
Vecumnieki, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 78 m²
Floor 1/3
$64,315
Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
Properties features in Vecumnieku pagasts, Latvia

