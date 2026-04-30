Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Tumes pagasts
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Tumes pagasts, Latvia

;
1 property total found
House 10 rooms in Tumes pagasts, Latvia
House 10 rooms
Tumes pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 10
Area 562 m²
Floor 2/1
The elegantly renovated Ķīļi manor house, located in a scenic location between Jaunmoku Cast…
$496,351
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Tumes pagasts, Latvia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go