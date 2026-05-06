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Houses for sale in Salgales pagasts, Latvia

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1 property total found
4 room house in Garoza, Latvia
4 room house
Garoza, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is a property consisting of two plots of land “Kodoliņi” and “Mori,” as well as a n…
$152,993
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