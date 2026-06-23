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Townhouses in Rucavas pagasts, Latvia

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Townhouse in Rucavas pagasts, Latvia
Townhouse
Rucavas pagasts, Latvia
Guest house in Pape - the main building is 3-storey (538.8 sq.m). 10 guest rooms (for 30 peo…
$281,075
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Habita
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