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Short-term rental flats and apartments in Riga, Latvia

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1 property total found
1 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
1 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 1/2
For rent a cosy and stylish studio apartment for short stays - ideal for solo travellers and…
$52
per night
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