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Apartments for sale in Platones pagasts, Latvia

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1 property total found
3 room apartment in Platone, Latvia
3 room apartment
Platone, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/3
Spacious 3-bedroom apartment for sale. The apartment is located on the first floor of the bu…
$28,925
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