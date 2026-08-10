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Houses for sale in Ogre, Latvia

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2 properties total found
5 room house in Ogre, Latvia
5 room house
Ogre, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 2
$346,876
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
4 room house in Ogre, Latvia
4 room house
Ogre, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 174 m²
Floor 1/2
$189,948
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
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