Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Laudonas pagasts
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Laudonas pagasts, Latvia

;
Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
6 room apartment in Laudonas pagasts, Latvia
6 room apartment
Laudonas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 208 m²
Floor 4/5
We offer an exclusive and spacious apartment in the most prestigious area of Riga: the Quiet…
$692,552
Leave a request
5 room apartment in Laudonas pagasts, Latvia
5 room apartment
Laudonas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 132 m²
Floor 4/6
Dzirnavu street 62, in a courtyard house, between Terbatas and Brivibas streets. We offer a …
$243,743
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Laudonas pagasts, Latvia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go