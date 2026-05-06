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Houses for sale in Kocenu pagasts, Latvia

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5 room house in Brandeli, Latvia
5 room house
Brandeli, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 243 m²
Floor 2/2
A bright, spacious and in very good technical condition two-story family house is for sale j…
$303,650
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