Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Jekabpils
  4. Commercial
  5. Manufacture

Manufacture Buildings in Jekabpils, Latvia

Manufacture Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Industrial Complex with 6 Buildings — Near City Border, Rail Access to Riga Ports in Jekabpils, Latvia
UP UP
Industrial Complex with 6 Buildings — Near City Border, Rail Access to Riga Ports
Jekabpils, Latvia
Area 50 200 m²
Industrial property comprising six production buildings (built in 1980) on a land plot with …
$1,17M
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Private seller
Languages
English
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go