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Houses for sale in Jaunsvirlaukas pagasts, Latvia

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1 property total found
4 room house in Jaunsvirlaukas pagasts, Latvia
4 room house
Jaunsvirlaukas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 1
An opportunity to purchase a charming property in a picturesque location, where the beauty o…
$221,898
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