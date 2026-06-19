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Long-term houses rentals in Garkalnes pagasts, Latvia

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1 property total found
4 room house in Garkalnes pagasts, Latvia
4 room house
Garkalnes pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
$2,130
per month
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
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