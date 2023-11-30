UAE
Realting.com
Latvia
Residential
Garkalnes novads
Residential properties for sale in Garkalnes novads, Latvia
apartments
3
houses
40
43 properties total found
4 room house with balcony, with garage, with electricity
Garkalnes novads, Latvia
6
2
241 m²
Cozy House for Sale in Garkalne, "Kodes" village. Location: - Just a 15-minute drive f…
€260,000
4 room house with balcony, with furniture, with basement
Garkalnes novads, Latvia
5
3
478 m²
Unique hous in a picturesque location! Key Features: - Total House Area: 402 sq. m. …
€750,000
5 room house with garage, with basement, with electricity
Garkalnes novads, Latvia
6
2
263 m²
A modern house built using cutting-edge technology in the prestigious Baltzers neighborhood.…
€285,000
5 room house with balcony, with furniture, with garage
Garkalnes novads, Latvia
6
3
400 m²
House in an Elite Lakeside Community Location: - The house is situated by the pristine…
€490,000
3 room house with furniture, with garage, with basement
Langstini, Latvia
5
2
250 m²
Private house with well maintained grounds in Langstini. Fully furnished with furniture and…
€373,000
House
Baltezers, Latvia
2 285 m²
6/6
+ - Profitable investment property for long term rent. Property - sell investment project, e…
€495,000
3 room house with furniture, with garage, with basement
Garkalnes novads, Latvia
4
2
220 m²
Luxury Home for Sale in a Prestigious Lakeside Community, Just 15 Minutes from Riga Center! …
€250,000
3 room house with furniture, with garage, with basement
Langstini, Latvia
5
2
250 m²
Private house with well maintained grounds in Langstini. Fully furnished with furniture and…
€373,000
3 room house with furniture, with garage, with electricity
Upesciems, Latvia
4
2
193 m²
Two-story house with a garage in the village of Amatnieki (Ainavas). Location: - The …
€230,000
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Langstini, Latvia
5
1/1
A bright and spacious wooden frame family house in a landscaped village in Bergi. Asphalt po…
€310,000
4 room house with balcony, with furniture, with garage
Mucenieki, Latvia
5
2
405 m²
House for sale in the elite Sunīši village on the first line! House description (308 m2):…
€495,000
3 room house with electricity, with gas, with water system
Garkalnes novads, Latvia
4
2
253 m²
Single-Story House in Prestigious Marsili, Baltezers Description: - Stylish single-s…
€304,000
4 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Upesciems, Latvia
5
2
238 m²
2/2
It is located only 20 kilometers from the center of Riga - Upesciem. The house on Elenburgas…
€473,140
Habita
Languages: English
3 room house with balcony, with garage, with sauna
Garkalnes novads, Latvia
5
2
221 m²
Cozy, warm family house is for sale in the quiet area of Garkalne. House description: …
€250,000
3 room house with balcony, with garage, with basement
Mucenieki, Latvia
5
2
192 m²
House in Sunishos. Located in a private, closed area of Sunishos - a suburb of Riga, a co…
€295,000
3 room house with furniture, with internet, with electricity
Bukulti, Latvia
5
2
200 m²
For sale, a modern house built in 2018, located on the first line. House description: …
€540,000
9 room house with garage, with electricity, with gas
Garkalnes novads, Latvia
12
761 m²
For sale spacious and sunny property in Priedkalni near the Baltezers Canal. Location: …
€330,000
3 room house with furniture, with internet, with electricity
Mucenieki, Latvia
5
2
166 m²
Available house in Sunīši The house is located in a closed area, cameras are installed th…
€270,000
3 room apartment
Bukulti, Latvia
3
115 m²
Apartment on the shores of Lake Baltezers, in a quiet picturesque village. Description: …
€230,000
3 room house with electricity, with gas, with water system
Garkalnes novads, Latvia
4
350 m²
Tasteful private house with large area around it. Backyard area consists of a well-groom…
€730,000
7 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Garkalnes novads, Latvia
7
248 m²
2
We rent a house near the lake, in a quiet sleeping area of Langstini. The house is bright a…
€330,000
House with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Bukulti, Latvia
1 300 m²
We bring to your attention a unique project on the shores of Lake Baltezers, in Priedkaln, j…
€990,000
6 room house with electricity, with gas, with water system
Langstini, Latvia
8
5
420 m²
House in Langstini for sale. Year of construction 2009. Description: - 1st floor: livin…
€430,000
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Bukulti, Latvia
5
200 m²
1/2
We offer a cozy house for sale a house on the first line overlooking the lake. In the house…
€590,000
8 room apartment in good condition, with gas heating
Upesciems, Latvia
12
4
375 m²
2/2
The property has been carefully used and maintained. High-quality and elegantly furnished ho…
€425,000
House
Baltezers, Latvia
900 m²
Chic villa on the shores of Lake Baltezers! This village is a suburban residence of Riga, th…
€1,75M
8 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Garkalnes novads, Latvia
8
400 m²
3
The house is located in the managed town surrounded by the pine forest. First floor - a spa…
€550,000
8 room house for rent, with management company services, with Доступна ипотека
Baltezers, Latvia
8
399 m²
2/2
Enjoy the shores of an enchanting lake that lives in this dazed family house on the eastern…
€780,000
6 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Upesciems, Latvia
6
450 m²
2/2
Only 20 minutes go from the city center, it is landscaped and kept the town «Sunisi» locate…
€750,000
9 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Garkalnes novads, Latvia
9
500 m²
3
An individual family house stunning 500 sq.m. Located on the shore of Lake Kishezers it is …
€700,000
