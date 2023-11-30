Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Residential
  4. Garkalnes novads

Residential properties for sale in Garkalnes novads, Latvia

apartments
3
houses
40
43 properties total found
4 room house with balcony, with garage, with electricity in Garkalnes novads, Latvia
4 room house with balcony, with garage, with electricity
Garkalnes novads, Latvia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 241 m²
Cozy House for Sale in Garkalne, "Kodes" village. Location: - Just a 15-minute drive f…
€260,000
Leave a request
4 room house with balcony, with furniture, with basement in Garkalnes novads, Latvia
4 room house with balcony, with furniture, with basement
Garkalnes novads, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 478 m²
Unique hous in a picturesque location! Key Features: - Total House Area: 402 sq. m. …
€750,000
Leave a request
5 room house with garage, with basement, with electricity in Garkalnes novads, Latvia
5 room house with garage, with basement, with electricity
Garkalnes novads, Latvia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 263 m²
A modern house built using cutting-edge technology in the prestigious Baltzers neighborhood.…
€285,000
Leave a request
5 room house with balcony, with furniture, with garage in Garkalnes novads, Latvia
5 room house with balcony, with furniture, with garage
Garkalnes novads, Latvia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
House in an Elite Lakeside Community Location: - The house is situated by the pristine…
€490,000
Leave a request
3 room house with furniture, with garage, with basement in Langstini, Latvia
3 room house with furniture, with garage, with basement
Langstini, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Private house with well maintained grounds in Langstini. Fully furnished with furniture and…
€373,000
Leave a request
House in Baltezers, Latvia
House
Baltezers, Latvia
Area 2 285 m²
Floor 6/6
+ - Profitable investment property for long term rent. Property - sell investment project, e…
€495,000
Leave a request
3 room house with furniture, with garage, with basement in Garkalnes novads, Latvia
3 room house with furniture, with garage, with basement
Garkalnes novads, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Luxury Home for Sale in a Prestigious Lakeside Community, Just 15 Minutes from Riga Center! …
€250,000
Leave a request
3 room house with furniture, with garage, with basement in Langstini, Latvia
3 room house with furniture, with garage, with basement
Langstini, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Private house with well maintained grounds in Langstini. Fully furnished with furniture and…
€373,000
Leave a request
3 room house with furniture, with garage, with electricity in Upesciems, Latvia
3 room house with furniture, with garage, with electricity
Upesciems, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 193 m²
Two-story house with a garage in the village of Amatnieki (Ainavas). Location: - The …
€230,000
Leave a request
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace in Langstini, Latvia
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Langstini, Latvia
Rooms 5
Floor 1/1
A bright and spacious wooden frame family house in a landscaped village in Bergi. Asphalt po…
€310,000
Leave a request
4 room house with balcony, with furniture, with garage in Mucenieki, Latvia
4 room house with balcony, with furniture, with garage
Mucenieki, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 405 m²
House for sale in the elite Sunīši village on the first line! House description (308 m2):…
€495,000
Leave a request
3 room house with electricity, with gas, with water system in Garkalnes novads, Latvia
3 room house with electricity, with gas, with water system
Garkalnes novads, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 253 m²
Single-Story House in Prestigious Marsili, Baltezers Description: - Stylish single-s…
€304,000
Leave a request
4 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Upesciems, Latvia
4 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Upesciems, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 238 m²
Floor 2/2
It is located only 20 kilometers from the center of Riga - Upesciem. The house on Elenburgas…
€473,140
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
3 room house with balcony, with garage, with sauna in Garkalnes novads, Latvia
3 room house with balcony, with garage, with sauna
Garkalnes novads, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 221 m²
Cozy, warm family house is for sale in the quiet area of Garkalne. House description: …
€250,000
Leave a request
3 room house with balcony, with garage, with basement in Mucenieki, Latvia
3 room house with balcony, with garage, with basement
Mucenieki, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
House in Sunishos. Located in a private, closed area of ​​Sunishos - a suburb of Riga, a co…
€295,000
Leave a request
3 room house with furniture, with internet, with electricity in Bukulti, Latvia
3 room house with furniture, with internet, with electricity
Bukulti, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
For sale, a modern house built in 2018, located on the first line. House description: …
€540,000
Leave a request
9 room house with garage, with electricity, with gas in Garkalnes novads, Latvia
9 room house with garage, with electricity, with gas
Garkalnes novads, Latvia
Rooms 12
Area 761 m²
For sale spacious and sunny property in Priedkalni near the Baltezers Canal. Location: …
€330,000
Leave a request
3 room house with furniture, with internet, with electricity in Mucenieki, Latvia
3 room house with furniture, with internet, with electricity
Mucenieki, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 166 m²
Available house in Sunīši The house is located in a closed area, cameras are installed th…
€270,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Bukulti, Latvia
3 room apartment
Bukulti, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 115 m²
Apartment on the shores of Lake Baltezers, in a quiet picturesque village. Description: …
€230,000
Leave a request
3 room house with electricity, with gas, with water system in Garkalnes novads, Latvia
3 room house with electricity, with gas, with water system
Garkalnes novads, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 350 m²
Tasteful private house with large area around it. Backyard area consists of a well-groom…
€730,000
Leave a request
7 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace in Garkalnes novads, Latvia
7 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Garkalnes novads, Latvia
Rooms 7
Area 248 m²
Number of floors 2
We rent a house near the lake, in a quiet sleeping area of Langstini. The house is bright a…
€330,000
Leave a request
House with parking, with balcony, with terrace in Bukulti, Latvia
House with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Bukulti, Latvia
Area 1 300 m²
We bring to your attention a unique project on the shores of Lake Baltezers, in Priedkaln, j…
€990,000
Leave a request
6 room house with electricity, with gas, with water system in Langstini, Latvia
6 room house with electricity, with gas, with water system
Langstini, Latvia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 420 m²
House in Langstini for sale. Year of construction 2009. Description: - 1st floor: livin…
€430,000
Leave a request
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace in Bukulti, Latvia
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Bukulti, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/2
We offer a cozy house for sale a house on the first line overlooking the lake. In the house…
€590,000
Leave a request
8 room apartment in good condition, with gas heating in Upesciems, Latvia
8 room apartment in good condition, with gas heating
Upesciems, Latvia
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 4
Area 375 m²
Floor 2/2
The property has been carefully used and maintained. High-quality and elegantly furnished ho…
€425,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
House in Baltezers, Latvia
House
Baltezers, Latvia
Area 900 m²
Chic villa on the shores of Lake Baltezers! This village is a suburban residence of Riga, th…
€1,75M
Leave a request
8 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace in Garkalnes novads, Latvia
8 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Garkalnes novads, Latvia
Rooms 8
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 3
The house is located in the managed town surrounded by the pine forest. First floor - a spa…
€550,000
Leave a request
8 room house for rent, with management company services, with Доступна ипотека in Baltezers, Latvia
8 room house for rent, with management company services, with Доступна ипотека
Baltezers, Latvia
Rooms 8
Area 399 m²
Floor 2/2
Enjoy the shores of an enchanting lake that lives in this dazed family house on the eastern…
€780,000
Leave a request
6 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace in Upesciems, Latvia
6 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Upesciems, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 450 m²
Floor 2/2
Only 20 minutes go from the city center, it is landscaped and kept the town «Sunisi» locate…
€750,000
Leave a request
9 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace in Garkalnes novads, Latvia
9 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Garkalnes novads, Latvia
Rooms 9
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 3
An individual family house stunning 500 sq.m. Located on the shore of Lake Kishezers it is …
€700,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Garkalnes novads, Latvia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir