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Apartments for sale in Elejas pagasts, Latvia

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1 property total found
2 room apartment in Elejas pagasts, Latvia
2 room apartment
Elejas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 1/3
$43,473
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
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Properties features in Elejas pagasts, Latvia

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