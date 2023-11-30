Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Carnikavas novads, Latvia

houses
11
13 properties total found
Apartment with parking, with balcony, with terrace in Carnikavas novads, Latvia
Apartment with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Carnikavas novads, Latvia
Area 395 m²
Floor 1/2
€2,00M
4 room house with furniture, with sauna, with electricity in Carnikavas novads, Latvia
4 room house with furniture, with sauna, with electricity
Carnikavas novads, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
For sale cozy two-storey house with well-maintained territory, located in a picturesque and …
€165,000
3 room house with furniture, with basement, with electricity in Garciems, Latvia
3 room house with furniture, with basement, with electricity
Garciems, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Urgently due to relocation sells quality family house c private territory. Fully furnished…
€188,000
3 room house with furniture, with basement, with electricity in Garciems, Latvia
3 room house with furniture, with basement, with electricity
Garciems, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Offers for sale a cozy, family house with private grounds, located in a picturesque and quie…
€188,000
3 room house with garage, with electricity, with gas in Carnikavas novads, Latvia
3 room house with garage, with electricity, with gas
Carnikavas novads, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 229 m²
For sale new, bright and spacious family house in Carnikava. Perfect infrastructure, close …
€285,000
3 room house in Carnikavas novads, Latvia
3 room house
Carnikavas novads, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 145 m²
€156,000
2 room house with furniture, with electricity, with gas in Garciems, Latvia
2 room house with furniture, with electricity, with gas
Garciems, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 780 m²
House for sale in Garciems. The house is five minutes from the sea and the forest. All fu…
€160,000
3 room house with balcony, with furniture, with electricity in Carnikavas novads, Latvia
3 room house with balcony, with furniture, with electricity
Carnikavas novads, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
A house in Kalngale is for sale. Plan: First floor-living room combined with kitchen, b…
€240,000
2 room apartment in Carnikavas novads, Latvia
2 room apartment
Carnikavas novads, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 106 m²
Floor 5/11
€330,000
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace in Carnikavas novads, Latvia
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Carnikavas novads, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 220 m²
Floor 3/3
A semi-detached house located near the sea in one of the most prestigious sites in Latvia -…
€300,000
6 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace in Carnikavas novads, Latvia
6 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Carnikavas novads, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 386 m²
Number of floors 2
A wonderful single family house located near the sea in a beautiful place - Carnikava in th…
€375,000
5 room house with Bedrooms in Carnikavas novads, Latvia
5 room house with Bedrooms
Carnikavas novads, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 297 m²
Number of floors 2
Warm, sunny house for sale in the seaside nature park of Carnikava. The last sun dune, 400 …
€310,000
7 room house with lake view in Carnikavas novads, Latvia
7 room house with lake view
Carnikavas novads, Latvia
Rooms 7
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale house with living area 300m2, total area 380m2 near Dzirnezera.There is a pond on t…
€380,000
