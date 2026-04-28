Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Baldones pagasts
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage

Cottages in Baldones pagasts, Latvia

Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Baldones pagasts, Latvia
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Baldones pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 133 m²
Floor 2/2
We offer a unique property near Baldone, which combines privacy, proximity to nature and mod…
$411,823
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Baldones pagasts, Latvia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go