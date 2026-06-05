Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Babites pagasts
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage

Cottages in Babites pagasts, Latvia

;
Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage in Klives, Latvia
Cottage
Klives, Latvia
$953,787
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Babites pagasts, Latvia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go