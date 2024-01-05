Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Babites novads, Latvia

64 properties total found
4 room house with electricity, with gas, with water system in Spunciems, Latvia
4 room house with electricity, with gas, with water system
Spunciems, Latvia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
A modern two-story house is for sale in the village of "Dižbārdi" with convenient transporta…
€820,000
€820,000
5 room house with balcony, with furniture, with basement in Pinki, Latvia
5 room house with balcony, with furniture, with basement
Pinki, Latvia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 375 m²
For sale 2-storey family house in a beautiful location in Brivkalni. Excellent location …
€420,000
€420,000
4 room house with balcony, with electricity, with gas in Babites novads, Latvia
4 room house with balcony, with electricity, with gas
Babites novads, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
New house for sale in modern Balta Village, Piņķi. Developed infrastructure, convenient loc…
€380,000
€380,000
2 room house with balcony, with electricity, with gas in Babites novads, Latvia
2 room house with balcony, with electricity, with gas
Babites novads, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
New house for sale in modern Balta Village, Piņķi. Developed infrastructure, convenient loc…
€260,000
€260,000
3 room house with balcony, with electricity, with gas in Babites novads, Latvia
3 room house with balcony, with electricity, with gas
Babites novads, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
New house for sale in modern Balta Village, Piņķi. Developed infrastructure, convenient loc…
€380,000
€380,000
4 room house in Babites novads, Latvia
4 room house
Babites novads, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 191 m²
Number of floors 2
Private house for sale in Marupsky krai, Babitskaya volost, in the private village of Bishul…
€345,000
€345,000
3 room house in Babites novads, Latvia
3 room house
Babites novads, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a cozy furnished house with 2 bedrooms. The total internal area of ​​the house with…
€280,000
€280,000
3 room house in Babites novads, Latvia
3 room house
Babites novads, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 2
Rent a cozy unfurnished house with 2 bedrooms. The total internal area of ​​the house withou…
€260,000
€260,000
4 room house in Babites novads, Latvia
4 room house
Babites novads, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 169 m²
Number of floors 2
A spacious house with 3 bedrooms is for sale. The total area of ​​the interior of the house …
€350,000
€350,000
3 room house in Dzilnuciems, Latvia
3 room house
Dzilnuciems, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 145 m²
Floor 1/2
About property - new project, all the amenities, security guard, all communications, terrace…
€295,000
€295,000
3 room house with balcony, with furniture, with electricity in Babites novads, Latvia
3 room house with balcony, with furniture, with electricity
Babites novads, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 142 m²
A new, modern three-bedroom private house is for sale in Pinki, Saliena, a few steps from th…
€320,000
€320,000
3 room house with balcony, with garage, with electricity in Spunciems, Latvia
3 room house with balcony, with garage, with electricity
Spunciems, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 248 m²
A brand-new home is for sale in the picturesque Babite, Mezare district. This is the place w…
€325,000
€325,000
4 room house with furniture, with internet, with parquet in Spunciems, Latvia
4 room house with furniture, with internet, with parquet
Spunciems, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 212 m²
New house for sale in the modern village Saliena, Piņķi. Developed infrastructure, convenie…
€480,000
€480,000
2 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Babites novads, Latvia
2 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Babites novads, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Floor 2/2
The house is completely new, it was completed in November 2022. No one has lived in it yet. …
€265,000
€265,000
5 room house with balcony, with furniture, with garage in Spunciems, Latvia
5 room house with balcony, with furniture, with garage
Spunciems, Latvia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 056 m²
A unique smart house on the lake by the architect of The LEGEND Ugis Zabers! The house wa…
€5,00M
€5,00M
6 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace in Pinki, Latvia
6 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Pinki, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 500 m²
Floor 2/2
A chic house for sale in the elite district of Jurmala is a quiet part of the city, a presti…
€2,70M
€2,70M
6 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace in Mezares, Latvia
6 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Mezares, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 296 m²
Floor 1/2
We offer for sale a completely new house with a spacious and well-groomed territory. The hou…
€650,000
€650,000
3 room house with balcony, with electricity, with water system in Spunciems, Latvia
3 room house with balcony, with electricity, with water system
Spunciems, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 206 m²
A single-story villa with an area of 205 m2 with a view of Lake Babite. - The entrance ha…
€926,550
€926,550
3 room house with balcony, with electricity, with water system in Spunciems, Latvia
3 room house with balcony, with electricity, with water system
Spunciems, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Single-story villa with an area of 230 m2 and a terrace overlooking Lake Babite. - The en…
€1,06M
€1,06M
3 room house with furniture, with internet, with electricity in Babite, Latvia
3 room house with furniture, with internet, with electricity
Babite, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
New single-storey house on the fenced area. Description: - One-story house with two apar…
€193,000
€193,000
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace in Pinki, Latvia
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Pinki, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 335 m²
Number of floors 2
€750,000
€750,000
5 room house with balcony, with furniture, with basement in Babite, Latvia
5 room house with balcony, with furniture, with basement
Babite, Latvia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 403 m²
For sale is a new 3-storey private house, equipped for commercial activities. The house i…
€499,000
€499,000
8 room house with garage, with basement, with electricity in Babites novads, Latvia
8 room house with garage, with basement, with electricity
Babites novads, Latvia
Rooms 8
Area 350 m²
We offer for sale a property in Pinki, consisting of 2 residential buildings, which are loca…
€320,000
€320,000
4 room house with electricity, with gas, with water system in Spunciems, Latvia
4 room house with electricity, with gas, with water system
Spunciems, Latvia
Rooms 7
Area 329 m²
€360,000
€360,000
3 room house with electricity, with gas, with water system in Babites novads, Latvia
3 room house with electricity, with gas, with water system
Babites novads, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
House in Priežciems for sale - between Riga and Jurmala. For sale a modern house, with a p…
€432,000
€432,000
3 room house with electricity, with gas, with water system in Liberi, Latvia
3 room house with electricity, with gas, with water system
Liberi, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 221 m²
€345,000
€345,000
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace in Pinki, Latvia
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Pinki, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 264 m²
Number of floors 2
House in Pinky, Babite parish, village of '' Salien '', in a very convenient place between R…
€735,000
€735,000
3 room house with electricity, with gas, with water system in Babites novads, Latvia
3 room house with electricity, with gas, with water system
Babites novads, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
House in Priežciems for sale - between Riga and Jurmala. For sale a modern house, with a p…
€432,000
€432,000
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace in Babites novads, Latvia
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Babites novads, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 2
€310,000
€310,000
5 room house with parking in Babites novads, Latvia
5 room house with parking
Babites novads, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 306 m²
Floor 2/2
€733,426
€733,426

