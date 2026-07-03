Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Ainazu pagasts
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Ainazu pagasts, Latvia

;
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Ainazu pagasts, Latvia
House
Ainazu pagasts, Latvia
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 1
$80,884
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Ainazu pagasts, Latvia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go