Realting.com
Portugal
Algarve
Faro
Sao Bras de Alportel
Lands for sale in Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
6 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Plot of land
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
€ 300,000
Rustic land with an area of over five hectares. It is situated a few minutes from the centre…
Plot of land
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
€ 120,000
Plot of land
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
€ 199,000
Plot of land
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
€ 199,000
Plot of land
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
€ 212,000
Plot of land
Alportel, Portugal
€ 120,000
Plot for sale located in São Brás de Alportel. - Total area: 477 m2 - Land with agricu…
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map