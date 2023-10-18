Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Land
  3. Poland
  4. Warsaw West County

Lands for sale in Warsaw West County, Poland

11 properties total found
Plot of land in Blonie, Poland
Plot of land
Blonie, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 1 500 m²
Floor 1
Attractive building plot located in the vicinity of single-family housing. It is a perfect p…
€55,545
Plot of land in Lomianki Dolne, Poland
Plot of land
Lomianki Dolne, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 3 300 m²
Floor 1
An attractive building plot located in the town of Kępa Kiełpińska in the western district o…
€150,122
Plot of land in Lomianki Dolne, Poland
Plot of land
Lomianki Dolne, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 3 772 m²
Floor 1
The plot with an area of ​​3,772 square meters, located at ul. Poznań Army in Kiełpin Poduch…
€149,907
Plot of land in Lomianki Dolne, Poland
Plot of land
Lomianki Dolne, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 2 801 m²
Floor 1
Building plot with an area of ​​2,801 square meters, located at ul. Rolcznica in Kiełpino. A…
€107,015
Plot of land in Lomianki Dolne, Poland
Plot of land
Lomianki Dolne, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 3 000 m²
Floor 1
Plot of 3000 m2 Kępa Kiełpińska to be separated from a larger area.  The plot is located in …
€128,676
Plot of land in Lomianki, Poland
Plot of land
Lomianki, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 14 419 m²
Floor 1
We are pleased to present a plot in a great location in Łomianki at ul. Wiślana for single-f…
€276,653
Plot of land in Lomianki Dolne, Poland
Plot of land
Lomianki Dolne, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 2 400 m²
Floor 1
A plot of 2,400 square meters, located at ul. Poznań Army in Kiełpin. An ideal offer for ser…
€193,014
Plot of land in Lomianki, Poland
Plot of land
Lomianki, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 14 419 m²
Floor 1
A plot in a great location in Łomianki at ul. Wiślana for single-family housing.  Building p…
€278,798
Plot of land in Lomianki, Poland
Plot of land
Lomianki, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 4 000 m²
Floor 1
A plot of land in Dąbrowa in the Łomianki commune with a commenced investment of 6 single-fa…
€654,855
Plot of land in Zukowka, Poland
Plot of land
Zukowka, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 21 112 m²
Floor 1
Błonie ul. Powstańców, Warsaw-West District.    Building plot with an area of 21,112 m² with…
€1,13M
Plot of land in Lomianki Dolne, Poland
Plot of land
Lomianki Dolne, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 19 700 m²
Floor 1
A plot of land after a former farm for sale, located in Łomianki - Kiełpin with an area of 1…
€1,72M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir