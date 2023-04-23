Lands for sale in Warsaw, Poland

UAE
Plot of land
Zagorze, Poland
3 255 m²
€ 419,264
For sale a beautiful plot surrounded by a forest, located near ul. Spanning, in Old Love. Pe…
Plot of land
Zagorze, Poland
2 142 m²
€ 315,575
Plot of land
Warsaw, Poland
2 142 m²
€ 295,969
Plot of land
Warsaw, Poland
1 212 m²
€ 201,138
Plot of land
Zagorze, Poland
2 500 m²
€ 139,325
Plot of land
Warsaw, Poland
966 m²
€ 211,407
Plot of land
Warsaw, Poland
2 168 m²
€ 704,689
Plot of land
Warsaw, Poland
2 476 m²
€ 322,144
Plot of land
Warsaw, Poland
6 249 m²
€ 880,721
For sale a plot of 6249m2 at ul. Echoes of Leśne, at the height of ul. On the River. Plot wi…
Plot of land
Warsaw, Poland
660 m²
€ 523,282
A unique plot in Mokotów for a demanding customer
Plot of land
Warsaw, Poland
2 197 m²
€ 442,344
Built-up land property with an area of 2197 m2 for sale, located in Warsaw, Wawer, Wał Miedz…
Plot of land
Warsaw, Poland
3 255 m²
€ 393,217
For sale a beautiful plot surrounded by a forest, located near ul. Spanning, in Old Love. Pe…
Plot of land
Warsaw, Poland
1 500 m²
€ 140,737
I am pleased to introduce you to a construction plot for sale with an area of 1500 m2, locat…
Plot of land
Warsaw, Poland
1 992 m²
€ 322,144
:: Short: Wawer, Zerzenie | attractive plot of land with an area of 1992 m2, for the constru…
Plot of land
Warsaw, Poland
1 467 m²
€ 523,483
Investment plot next to the High City Railway station with a ready project and a valid build…
Plot of land
Warsaw, Poland
2 432 m²
€ 392,613
Borderland of Ursynów, Wilanów and Powsina. Right next to the Botanical Garden. Plot from a …
Plot of land
Warsaw, Poland
1 714 m²
€ 461,068
What do we offer to buy?A perspective plot in Białołęka. Description of the plot The plot is…
Plot of land
Warsaw, Poland
2 000 m²
€ 400,666
Construction plot 2000m2 / Wawer The subject of sale is a building plot with an area of 200…
Plot of land
Warsaw, Poland
1 033 m²
€ 271,809
Construction plot for sale with a house under construction. The house is divided into two pa…
Plot of land
Warsaw, Poland
1 900 m²
€ 1,510,048
We are pleased to present you a unique plot of 1900 m2 located in Wilanów Królewski. Locati…
Plot of land
Warsaw, Poland
1 336 m²
€ 188,253
Area 1 336 m ² Plot number 24/46 4-16-44 Location Warsaw, Białołęka - Szamocin. Purpose of t…
Plot of land
Warsaw, Poland
1 714 m²
€ 453,015
What do we offer to buy?A perspective plot in Białołęka. Description of the plot The plot is…
Plot of land
Warsaw, Poland
1 040 m²
€ 177,179
If you are looking for a well-sunned building plot in a quiet area, for a single-fami…
Plot of land
Warsaw, Poland
869 m²
€ 191,273
ACTIONS IN THE BLISK URSNÓW 869 m2 | For housing development | Media brought on the road …
Plot of land
Warsaw, Poland
1 600 m²
€ 153,018
A plot for sale in Warsaw's Białołęka at Olesin Street. The rectangular plot has an area of…
Plot of land
Warsaw, Poland
5 226 m²
€ 3,051,304
Investment plot between Bartycka Street and Bluszczańska Street in Warsaw. The exact locatio…
Plot of land
Warsaw, Poland
900 m²
€ 166,709
The subject of sale is a construction plot of 900 m2, located on a densely built-up housing …
Plot of land
Warsaw, Poland
4 342 m²
€ 805,359
Pitch for sale with a decision on construction conditions. 8 single-family houses in twin bu…
Plot of land
Warsaw, Poland
701 m²
€ 195,702
I am pleased to introduce you to two construction plots for sale with a total area of 701 m2…
Plot of land
Warsaw, Poland
1 241 m²
€ 187,397
Construction plot for sale in the Bielany district with an area of 1241m2. The object of sa…
