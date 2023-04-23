Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Lower Silesian Voivodeship

Lands for sale in Lower Silesian Voivodeship, Poland

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Wroclaw, Poland
Plot of land
Wroclaw, Poland
9 609 m²
€ 1,134,568
The subject of sale is a land property located in Wrocław, on the Złotniki estate, between u…
Plot of land in Wroclaw, Poland
Plot of land
Wroclaw, Poland
1 203 m²
€ 99,825
I will sell investment land in Wrocław. Lands with an area of 1203 and 1247 sq m. MPZP allow…
Plot of land in Wroclaw, Poland
Plot of land
Wroclaw, Poland
5 853 m²
€ 345,539
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir