Realting.com
Poland
Greater Poland Voivodeship
Lands for sale in Greater Poland Voivodeship, Poland
Plot of land
Kliny, Poland
1 601 m²
€ 106,646
A large plot for sale at Trakt Street in Kliny. Excellent location, near the Zielonka Forest…
Plot of land
Poznan, Poland
1 047 m²
€ 53,719
A construction plot of 1043 m2 for sale in Szczepanków on ul. Post-currant 35. The plot is l…
Plot of land
Radzyny, Poland
3 007 m²
€ 118,182
I am pleased to present to you an offer to sell a plot of land located on the Radzyna reserv…
Plot of land
Leczyca, Poland
675 m²
€ 75,207
I recommend the offer of the plot located in Czapury, at Grabowa Street. Property in a quiet…
Plot of land
Leczyca, Poland
1 038 m²
€ 112,811
I recommend the offer of the plot located in Czapury, at Kasztanowa Street. Property in a qu…
Plot of land
Grobelka, Poland
903 m²
€ 47,058
I invite you to familiarize yourself with the offer of selling the plot located in Czmon at …
Plot of land
Puszczykowo, Poland
2 942 m²
€ 275,043
Plot for housing purposes or for a company or other investment – easy location, busy street …
Plot of land
Bialokosz, Poland
1 258 m²
€ 33,789
HIT: build yourself in the Natura 2000 area, only 150 m from Lake Białokoski! Second buildin…
Plot of land
Kakolewo, Poland
914 m²
€ 18,265
Construction plots for sale for single-family housing. LOCATION: The property is located in …
Plot of land
Sepno, Poland
1 510 m²
€ 81,438
Construction plot for sale in a great location – directly by the forest. NATURA 2000 s…
Plot of land
Lusowko, Poland
1 559 m²
€ 126,778
Good morning, I present the offer of land property located in Lusówko. A 1559m2 land propert…
Plot of land
Steszew, Poland
844 m²
€ 69,822
I offer for sale a plot with a house for expansion / reconstruction. The plot is not covered…
Plot of land
Lusowko, Poland
350 m²
€ 12,893
The plot offered for sale is located in the recreational plot of land lying just above Lake …
Plot of land
Tarnowo Podgorne, Poland
1 900 m²
€ 120,761
Prestigious location in Lusówek, located on the lake near Poznań. The quiet surroundings of …
Plot of land
Chludowo, Poland
1 440 m²
€ 64,463
I invite you to familiarize yourself with the offer of sale of a plot of 1440 m2 ( plot befo…
Plot of land
Bialegi, Poland
9 000 m²
€ 145,042
UNPUBLIKED TO 03-02-2023 I am pleased to present you an offer to sell plots from MPZP. Purpo…
Plot of land
Kotunia, Poland
8 500 m²
€ 173,406
Do you associate your future and activities with Słupca or Strzałkowa? Are you looking for a…
Plot of land
Tulce, Poland
1 194 m²
€ 74,992
Offer in preparation Swarzędz / Zalasewo Area covered by the study of conditions and directi…
Plot of land
Buk, Poland
1 034 m²
€ 41,901
D Z I A Ł K A Ideal location for your company or capital investment. Offer of sale of the pl…
Plot of land
Moscienica, Poland
2 522 m²
€ 182,431
I invite you to buy a beautifully situated plot in the town of Borówiec near Poznań, which i…
Plot of land
Lipa, Poland
1 906 m²
€ 38,678
I recommend for sale a beautiful plot in Lipa in the commune. Ryczywół. Property divided int…
Plot of land
Tulce, Poland
1 001 m²
€ 94,640
Construction plot in Garbach – very attractive location near the Michałówka Valley. Around a…
Plot of land
Lopuchowo, Poland
997 m²
€ 45,124
I recommend the offer of a plot located in Łopuchów, at Smardzowa Street. Property in a quie…
Plot of land
Zagorow, Poland
27 500 m²
€ 31,157
Agricultural plot for cultivation, KRUS and other non-construction purposes! Agricultural la…
Plot of land
Sekowo, Poland
10 905 m²
€ 421,159
I offer for sale a plot of AG in Sęków in the commune of Duszniki. Located near the intersec…
Plot of land
Baranowo, Poland
1 554 m²
€ 197,687
A plot for sale in the heart of Przemierzów. The location and spatial development plan creat…
Plot of land
Poznan, Poland
430 m²
€ 39,752
I will sell a recreational plot located on the GDPR. Karol Marcinkowski at 506 Dąbrowskiego …
Plot of land
Msciszewo, Poland
818 m²
€ 46,199
I recommend the offer of the plot located in Murowana Goślinie, at Sylwester Radomskiego Str…
Plot of land
Poznan, Poland
1 970 m²
€ 257,853
I recommend the offer of a building plot located in POZNANIU at ul. ŁOPIANOWA ( RADOJEWO ), …
Plot of land
Niepruszewo, Poland
3 788 m²
€ 178,346
I invite you to familiarize yourself with the offer of selling the plot located in Nieprusze…
