Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Greater Poland Voivodeship
  4. Poznań County
  5. Swarzedz

Lands for sale in Swarzedz, Poland

5 properties total found
Plot of land in Gortatowo, Poland
Plot of land
Gortatowo, Poland
1 680 m²
€ 94,953
Plot of land in Gortatowo, Poland
Plot of land
Gortatowo, Poland
1 472 m²
€ 107,498
Plot of land in Gortatowo, Poland
Plot of land
Gortatowo, Poland
1 709 m²
€ 86,518
Plot of land in Bogucin, Poland
Plot of land
Bogucin, Poland
741 m²
€ 53,857
Plot of land in Bogucin, Poland
Plot of land
Bogucin, Poland
761 m²
€ 129,560
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir