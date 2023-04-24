Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Dubrovnik-Neretva County
  4. Opcina Vela Luka

Lands for sale in Opcina Vela Luka, Croatia

12 properties total found
Plot of land in Vela Luka, Croatia
Plot of land
Vela Luka, Croatia
720 m²
€ 120,000
Building plot 150 m to the sea, Gradina bay, Vela Luka In Gradina bay, which is on the weste…
Plot of land in Vela Luka, Croatia
Plot of land
Vela Luka, Croatia
592 m²
€ 79,920
Land 592 m2, Vela Luka, island Korčula The land of 592 m2 is located in Vela Luka on the isl…
Plot of land in Vela Luka, Croatia
Plot of land
Vela Luka, Croatia
13 745 m²
€ 500,000
Building land 13,745 m2 by the sea, Tudorovica bay, Vela Luka The land of 13,745 m2 is locat…
Plot of land in Vela Luka, Croatia
Plot of land
Vela Luka, Croatia
2 742 m²
€ 240,000
The land of 2,742 m2 is located in the beautiful bay of Gradina, in the municipality of Vela…
Plot of land in Vela Luka, Croatia
Plot of land
Vela Luka, Croatia
1 199 m²
€ 130,000
Building land 1,199 m2, Vela Luka Building land of 1,199 m2, located in Vela Luka in the are…
Plot of land in Vela Luka, Croatia
Plot of land
Vela Luka, Croatia
8 172 m²
€ 1,634,400
Building land, first row to the sea, area 8,172 m2, Vela Luka, Korcula A rare investment opp…
Plot of land in Vela Luka, Croatia
Plot of land
Vela Luka, Croatia
1 210 m²
€ 150,000
Land with sea view, area 1,210 m2, Future, Vela Luka Building land is located in the bay Pri…
Plot of land in Vela Luka, Croatia
Plot of land
Vela Luka, Croatia
1 000 m²
€ 200,000
Korcula - Vela Luka. Building plot of 1,000 m2, 70m from the sea. The land is of regular sh…
Plot of land in Vela Luka, Croatia
Plot of land
Vela Luka, Croatia
1 962 m²
€ 500,000
Korcula, 4.5km from Vela Luka, building land in the 1st row of 1962m2 surrounded by olive gr…
Plot of land in Vela Luka, Croatia
Plot of land
Vela Luka, Croatia
550 m²
€ 82,500
KORCULA, VELA LUKA, building plot of 550m2 located along the road. It is located in a quiet …
Plot of land in Vela Luka, Croatia
Plot of land
Vela Luka, Croatia
753 m²
€ 90,000
Building land with sea view, area of 753 m2, Vela Luka The land is located in Vela Luka on t…
Plot of land in Vela Luka, Croatia
Plot of land
Vela Luka, Croatia
575 m²
€ 65,000
Building plot 350 m to the sea, 575 m2, Vela Luka The land is located in the most developed …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir