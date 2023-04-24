Croatia
Realting.com
Croatia
Dubrovnik-Neretva County
Opcina Vela Luka
Lands for sale in Opcina Vela Luka, Croatia
12 properties total found
Plot of land
Vela Luka, Croatia
720 m²
€ 120,000
Building plot 150 m to the sea, Gradina bay, Vela Luka In Gradina bay, which is on the weste…
Plot of land
Vela Luka, Croatia
592 m²
€ 79,920
Land 592 m2, Vela Luka, island Korčula The land of 592 m2 is located in Vela Luka on the isl…
Plot of land
Vela Luka, Croatia
13 745 m²
€ 500,000
Building land 13,745 m2 by the sea, Tudorovica bay, Vela Luka The land of 13,745 m2 is locat…
Plot of land
Vela Luka, Croatia
2 742 m²
€ 240,000
The land of 2,742 m2 is located in the beautiful bay of Gradina, in the municipality of Vela…
Plot of land
Vela Luka, Croatia
1 199 m²
€ 130,000
Building land 1,199 m2, Vela Luka Building land of 1,199 m2, located in Vela Luka in the are…
Plot of land
Vela Luka, Croatia
8 172 m²
€ 1,634,400
Building land, first row to the sea, area 8,172 m2, Vela Luka, Korcula A rare investment opp…
Plot of land
Vela Luka, Croatia
1 210 m²
€ 150,000
Land with sea view, area 1,210 m2, Future, Vela Luka Building land is located in the bay Pri…
Plot of land
Vela Luka, Croatia
1 000 m²
€ 200,000
Korcula - Vela Luka. Building plot of 1,000 m2, 70m from the sea. The land is of regular sh…
Plot of land
Vela Luka, Croatia
1 962 m²
€ 500,000
Korcula, 4.5km from Vela Luka, building land in the 1st row of 1962m2 surrounded by olive gr…
Plot of land
Vela Luka, Croatia
550 m²
€ 82,500
KORCULA, VELA LUKA, building plot of 550m2 located along the road. It is located in a quiet …
Plot of land
Vela Luka, Croatia
753 m²
€ 90,000
Building land with sea view, area of 753 m2, Vela Luka The land is located in Vela Luka on t…
Plot of land
Vela Luka, Croatia
575 m²
€ 65,000
Building plot 350 m to the sea, 575 m2, Vela Luka The land is located in the most developed …
