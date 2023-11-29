Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Opcina Vela Luka, Croatia

9 properties total found
Plot of land in Vela Luka, Croatia
Plot of land
Vela Luka, Croatia
Area 981 m²
Korčula, Vela Luka, building plot of 981m2, which consists of two connected parcels of 490m2…
€88,000
Plot of land in Vela Luka, Croatia
Plot of land
Vela Luka, Croatia
Area 10 756 m²
Vela Luka, agricultural land with an area of 10.756 m2, only 5 minutes' drive from the cente…
€161,340
Plot of land in Vela Luka, Croatia
Plot of land
Vela Luka, Croatia
Area 645 m²
Building plot 1st row to the sea, Vela Luka In Vela Luka, right by the sea, there is a plot …
€290,000
Plot of land in Vela Luka, Croatia
Plot of land
Vela Luka, Croatia
Area 720 m²
Building plot 150 m to the sea, Gradina bay, Vela Luka In Gradina bay, which is on the weste…
€120,000
Plot of land in Vela Luka, Croatia
Plot of land
Vela Luka, Croatia
Area 592 m²
Land 592 m2, Vela Luka, island Korčula The land of 592 m2 is located in Vela Luka on the isl…
€79,920
Plot of land in Vela Luka, Croatia
Plot of land
Vela Luka, Croatia
Area 1 199 m²
Building land 1,268 m2, Vela Luka Building land of 1,268 m2, located in Vela Luka in the are…
€125,000
Plot of land in Vela Luka, Croatia
Plot of land
Vela Luka, Croatia
Area 1 000 m²
Korcula - Vela Luka. Building plot of 1,000 m2, 70m from the sea. The land is of regular sh…
€200,000
Plot of land in Vela Luka, Croatia
Plot of land
Vela Luka, Croatia
Area 1 962 m²
Korcula, 4.5km from Vela Luka, building land in the 1st row of 1962m2 surrounded by olive gr…
€500,000
Plot of land in Vela Luka, Croatia
Plot of land
Vela Luka, Croatia
Area 550 m²
KORCULA, VELA LUKA, building plot of 550m2 located along the road. It is located in a quiet …
€82,500
