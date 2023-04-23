Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Burgas
  4. Sozopol

Lands for sale in Sozopol, Bulgaria

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Price on request
Plot of land in Zidarovo, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Zidarovo, Bulgaria
€ 295,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir