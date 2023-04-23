Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Ruse

Lands for sale in Ruse, Bulgaria

7 properties total found
Plot of land in Ruse, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Ruse, Bulgaria
€ 11,000
Plot of land with lake view 10 min driving to Ruse center IBG Real Estates is pleased to …
Plot of land in Ruse, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Ruse, Bulgaria
€ 21,000
Plot of LAND on the main road II-21, close to Ruse IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer f…
Plot of land in Ruse, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Ruse, Bulgaria
€ 18,000
Plot of LAND on asphalt road in Ruse city IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer for sale t…
Plot of land in Ruse, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Ruse, Bulgaria
€ 16,500
Regulated plot of land 10 minutes drive to Ruse city IBG Real Estates offers for sale thi…
Plot of land in Chervena Voda, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Chervena Voda, Bulgaria
940 m²
€ 15,000
Regulated plot of land close to Ruse city IBG Real Estates offers for sale this rural par…
Plot of land in Ruse, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Ruse, Bulgaria
€ 4,500
Plot of land, 5 min driving to Ruse center IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer for sale …
Plot of land in Ruse, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Ruse, Bulgaria
€ 63,000
8 500 sq.m. REGULATED plot of land on the international road in Ruse city For sale is a b…
