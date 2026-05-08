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Apartments with garden for sale in Liguria, Italy

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Sanremo
65
Bordighera
34
Alassio
24
Imperia
6
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4 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Sanremo, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/4
In an elegant residential area, a short walk from the center and the sea, we offer for sale …
$463,008
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2 bedroom apartment in Bordighera, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Bordighera, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/2
On the border with the famous Bordiguera we offer for sale three exclusive apartments. Locat…
$804,348
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1 bedroom apartment in Sanremo, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
In a quiet and cozy residential area of San Remo, just a 10-minute walk from the beach. Eleg…
$280,450
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Alanya HomeAlanya Home
1 bedroom apartment in Bordighera, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Bordighera, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 2
On the border with the famous Bordiguera we offer for sale an exclusive apartment. Located i…
$521,486
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Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Italiano
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Property types in Liguria

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Liguria, Italy

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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