  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Netivot
  4. Residential quarter Projet netivot ideal investisseur

Residential quarter Projet netivot ideal investisseur

Netivot, Israel
from
$1,88M
;
9
Leave a request
ID: 37044
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Beersheba Subdistrict
  • Town
    Netivot
  • Address
    Yitzhak Shamir

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Netivot project Mordecai Khayat invites you to discover the new presale New apartments in Netivot! Discover our exceptional project located in a brand new complex in Netivot, where comfort and modernity meet. 9-storey building - Apartments of 4 rooms, with an area of 101 m2, plus an additional 15 m2. - Included: cellar and parking. 5-storey building - Apartments of 3 rooms, with an area of 80 m2, plus an additional 15 m2. - Included: cellar and parking. Conditions of sale - Fixed and final prices, without indexation. - Payment facility: 20% at the reservation and the rest at the key-collection. - Bank guarantee included. A booming neighborhood: The Negev is expanding with developing infrastructure, including a train connecting Tel Aviv and Jerusalem in less than 40 minutes. Enjoy a brand new artificial park ideal for walks, as well as the construction of new schools and a synagogue. Come live in the city of Tsadikim!

Location on the map

Netivot, Israel
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Coup de foudre
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$676,400
Residential quarter Projet neuf de luxe a jerusalem
Mate Yehuda Regional Council, Israel
from
$4,73M
Residential quarter Vivre nahlaot charme lumiere et potentiel dinvestissement au coeur de jerusalem jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$957,640
Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces entierement renove
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,50M
Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces renove avec ascenseur
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,38M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Projet netivot ideal investisseur
Netivot, Israel
from
$1,88M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter A la marina dashkelon face au kanyon projet dimri yama avec belle vue
Residential quarter A la marina dashkelon face au kanyon projet dimri yama avec belle vue
Residential quarter A la marina dashkelon face au kanyon projet dimri yama avec belle vue
Residential quarter A la marina dashkelon face au kanyon projet dimri yama avec belle vue
Residential quarter A la marina dashkelon face au kanyon projet dimri yama avec belle vue
Residential quarter A la marina dashkelon face au kanyon projet dimri yama avec belle vue
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$1,17M
Very nice apartment with beautiful view
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Vous recherchez un grand duplex refait a neuf au centre ville de hadera et au calme
Residential quarter Vous recherchez un grand duplex refait a neuf au centre ville de hadera et au calme
Residential quarter Vous recherchez un grand duplex refait a neuf au centre ville de hadera et au calme
Residential quarter Vous recherchez un grand duplex refait a neuf au centre ville de hadera et au calme
Residential quarter Vous recherchez un grand duplex refait a neuf au centre ville de hadera et au calme
Show all Residential quarter Vous recherchez un grand duplex refait a neuf au centre ville de hadera et au calme
Residential quarter Vous recherchez un grand duplex refait a neuf au centre ville de hadera et au calme
Hadera, Israel
from
$2,07M
BZH RE/MAX Hadera exclusively presents a rare product: - Large duplex of 6 rooms of approximately 140 m2, - Large terrace pergola of 30 m2, - Modern kitchen open to the living room, - Living room with ambient lighting, - Spacious and comfortable parental suite and 4 additional bedrooms, - 3…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Presale projet la riviera 1ere ligne de mer a bat yam conditions negociees agence
Residential quarter Presale projet la riviera 1ere ligne de mer a bat yam conditions negociees agence
Residential quarter Presale projet la riviera 1ere ligne de mer a bat yam conditions negociees agence
Residential quarter Presale projet la riviera 1ere ligne de mer a bat yam conditions negociees agence
Residential quarter Presale projet la riviera 1ere ligne de mer a bat yam conditions negociees agence
Residential quarter Presale projet la riviera 1ere ligne de mer a bat yam conditions negociees agence
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$5,48M
FOR SALE – RIVIERA PROJECT BEN GURION, BAT YAM - FULL SEA VIEW GUARANTEE TO LIFE Exclusive PRESAL conditions negotiated for our agency on the first 5 apartments sold. First Sealine – PRESAL – Exceptional conditions Rare opportunity on the first line of the sea, only a few minutes from Tel…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications