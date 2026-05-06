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Residential quarter Superbe duplex 3 pieces terrasse vue mer

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,73M
01/06/2026
$1,73M
31/05/2026
$1,72M
;
7
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ID: 36932
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Ben Yehuda

About the complex

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Beautiful 3-room Duplex with Terrace – Bograshov / Ben Yehuda • Duplex 3 rooms • 2 bedrooms • 2 shower rooms • 5th floor with elevator • 70 m2 + 20 m2 terrace • Sea view Ben Yehuda / Bograshov Price: 4,850,000 Co-ownership charges : 300 / month

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Superbe duplex 3 pieces terrasse vue mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,73M
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