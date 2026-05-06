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Residential quarter Affaire exceptionnelle grand appartement familial de 5 pieces renove a hadera dans le quartier du park

Hadera, Israel
from
$812,950
;
10
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ID: 37502
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • City
    Hadera
  • Address
    Ahad HaAm, 16

About the complex

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BZH RE/MAX Hadera by Rachel Benguigui presents in exclusivity a superb 5-room apartment, quiet and bright in a beautiful stone building! Characteristics: - Large renovated apartment of 5 rooms of 120 m2 - Nice kitchen - Comfortable living room with beautiful bay window - 12 m2 sunny Mirpeset facing southeast - Parental suite, 3 additional rooms including one secured - A total of 2 bathrooms, 2 toilets - On the 4th floor, quiet on courtyard - 2 lifts - Gas water heating system - Low loads! - Parking space Luxury building, refined, well maintained, close to the new sports complex Holmes, shopping centre, Ecopark and roads 6 and 9. Within walking distance of shopping mall, schools, kindergartens and Eco Park. Excellent housing project or rental investment! An incredible price! Contact us, RE/MAX Hadera, Rachel Benguigui. Professional licence 313736.

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Hadera, Israel
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Residential quarter Affaire exceptionnelle grand appartement familial de 5 pieces renove a hadera dans le quartier du park
Hadera, Israel
from
$812,950
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