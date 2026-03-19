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Residential quarter Penthouse kfar david jerusalem

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$10,20M
06/05/2026
$10,20M
05/05/2026
$10,14M
;
9
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ID: 35894
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Shlomo HaMelekh

About the complex

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Yismach Melech Street, in Kfar David, sumptuous penthouse bathed in light. Immense living room, 250 m2 terrace with simply spectacular views of the Old Town and its ramparts. Large dining room, modern open kitchen, 3 suites. Smart house, 2 private parking spaces and cellar.

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Penthouse kfar david jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$10,20M
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