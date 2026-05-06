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Residential quarter Magnifique penthouse neuf a quelques pas de la plage

Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,80M
08/08/2026
$1,80M
07/08/2026
$1,79M
06/08/2026
$1,80M
;
2
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ID: 39706
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 08/08/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod
  • Address
    Sderot Herzl

About the complex

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In a building on the front line of the sea, magnificent new penthouse with terrace of 100 m2, in a high quality and high-end project, many services.

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Ashdod, Israel
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Residential quarter Magnifique penthouse neuf a quelques pas de la plage
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,80M
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