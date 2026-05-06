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Residential quarter A ne pas manquer 4 pieces a louer dans une des tours gindi sarona tel aviv

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,830
;
10
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ID: 39753
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/08/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Leonardo da Vinci, 2

About the complex

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Reference: 6999 District: Sarona, close to all amenities 4 pieces including mamad Area of 90 m2 Terrace of 12 m2 12th floor with elevators Air conditioning 2 bathrooms, 3 toilets Private parking Services of the building: guard and gym Entrance : 23/08/2026

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter A ne pas manquer 4 pieces a louer dans une des tours gindi sarona tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,830
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