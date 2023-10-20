  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Maison a vendre a jerusalem talbye

Residential quarter Maison a vendre a jerusalem talbye

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$14,42M
;
9
ID: 33694
Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Individual house in the heart of Jerusalem, located in a very prestigious area 9 pieces 4 bathrooms 5 toilets 517 m2 Safe shelter (Mamad) and storage 310 m2 garden High ceiling heights Spacious and bright

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

