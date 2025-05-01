Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Bali
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Bali, Indonesia

Kuta Selatan
9
Canggu
23
Ubud District
5
Ubud
5
Show more
Townhouse Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
Welcome to our modern   Townhouse complex – Your personal paradise on the ocean shore! Ima…
$320,000
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Pejeng Kawan, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pejeng Kawan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 2
$240,000
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Pecatu, Indonesia
3 bedroom townthouse
Pecatu, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 3
$300,000
Leave a request
Townhouse in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 79 m²
The Townhouse complex in Berava, located among the rice fields and with a view of the majest…
$331,995
Leave a request
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 155 m²
Floor 2/2
You dream of living in the midst of the tranquility of rice fields and developed infrastruct…
$190,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Bali, Indonesia

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go