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Villas near golf course for sale in Badung, Indonesia

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Kuta Selatan
249
Canggu
65
Mengwi
57
Nusa Dua
47
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1 property total found
Villa 1 bedroom in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Pecatu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Freehold Lombok luxury villas, opportunity at one of the most accessible entry points in Sou…
$85,000
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Properties features in Badung, Indonesia

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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