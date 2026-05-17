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Villas for sale in Mengwi, Indonesia

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18 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Mengwi, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mengwi, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 428 m²
Surrounded by endless rice fields and lush greenery, this modern four-bedroom villa estate i…
$729,750
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Mengwi, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Mengwi, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
This beautifully designed modern minimalist villa offers clean architectural lines, warm nat…
$259,446
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Pererenan, Indonesia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Pererenan, Indonesia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Area 665 m²
The Bank by OXO is a private riverside estate in Pererenan, Bali, offering modern four- and …
$2,93M
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AdriastarAdriastar
Villa 6 bedrooms in Pererenan, Indonesia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Pererenan, Indonesia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Area 625 m²
The Bank by OXO is a private riverside estate in Pererenan, Bali, offering modern four- and …
$2,22M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Buduk, Indonesia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Buduk, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Area 372 m²
Serenity Villas is a private complex of modern villas in Canggu, Bali. This 4-bedroom villa …
$570,000
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Mengwi, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Mengwi, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
This beautifully designed modern minimalist villa offers clean architectural lines, warm nat…
$259,446
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GrekodomGrekodom
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pererenan, Indonesia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pererenan, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Area 373 m²
The Bank by OXO is a private riverside estate in Pererenan, Bali, featuring modern 4- and 6-…
$876,330
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Mengwi, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Mengwi, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
This beautifully designed modern minimalist villa offers clean architectural lines, warm nat…
$259,446
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Pererenan, Indonesia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pererenan, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Area 350 m²
The Bank by OXO is a private riverside estate in Pererenan, featuring modern four-bedroom vi…
$845,540
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Mengwi, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mengwi, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Located just minutes from Pererenan Beach, this modern three-bedroom villa combines stylish …
$225,750
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Mengwi, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Mengwi, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
A beautifully crafted Mediterranean-style villa just a short walk from Lyma Beach in Pereren…
$237,448
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Pererenan, Indonesia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pererenan, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Area 334 m²
The Bank by OXO is a private riverside estate in Pererenan, Bali, featuring modern 4- and 6-…
$829,530
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Pererenan, Indonesia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pererenan, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Area 334 m²
The Bank by OXO is a private riverside estate in Pererenan, Bali, offering modern four-bedro…
$817,830
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Mengwi, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mengwi, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Acacia Villas combines generous space with a modern tropical aesthetic, offering refined com…
$338,365
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Pererenan, Indonesia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pererenan, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Area 334 m²
The Bank by OXO is a private riverside estate in Pererenan, featuring modern 4- and 6-bedroo…
$817,830
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Mengwi, Indonesia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mengwi, Indonesia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 80 m²
Just steps from the beach, this contemporary 4-bedroom villa in Cemagi offers sweeping ocean…
$420,000
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Mengwi, Indonesia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mengwi, Indonesia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 255 m²
This modern villa is located within an exclusive private villa complex in the Nusa Dua area,…
$227,150
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Mengwi, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Mengwi, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Wake up to wide rice field views from this elegant modern villa in Pererenan. Designed with …
$241,500
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