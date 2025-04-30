Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Villas for sale in Badung, Indonesia

Villa 2 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Your Bali Dream Home Awaits: Stylish Leasehold 2-Bed Villa with Private Jacuzzi & Outdoor Lo…
$198,000
$198,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Nestled just 5 minutes walking from Seseh Beach, this 2-bedroom villa offers the perfect ble…
$250,000
$250,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Pererenan, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Pererenan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Ultimate Investment: Elegant Bali Leasehold 2-Bed Villa with Endless Amenities Price starti…
$188,700
$188,700
Villa 2 bedrooms in Balangan, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Balangan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Surf, Golf, Relax: Ideal Location Steps from Bali's Best Attractions Price at USD 199,000 u…
$199,000
$199,000
Villa 1 bedroom in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Discover this beautifully designed 1-bedroom villa in the vibrant Batu Bolong area, offering…
$199,000
$199,000
Villa 1 bedroom in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Pecatu, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 1
*ONLY 1 UNIT LEFT - PRE-SALE PRICE until OCTOBER 2024* Off-plan investment opportunity with …
$215,000
$215,000
Villa in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 84 m²
hidden on the shores of the most lively area of ​​Bali, the complex represents a new progres…
$257,668
$257,668
Villa in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 445 m²
The modern complex of villas on the beach of Berava is a place where comfort, luxury and ame…
$991,031
$991,031
Villa in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 170 m²
premium villas in the   Batu Bolong, Cangu, Bali. Batu Bolong — The most densely populated…
$361,708
$361,708
Villa 2 bedrooms in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Own a Piece of Uluwatu's Iconic Beachfront – Luxury Leasehold Villa with Direct Access to Th…
$280,000
$280,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This stunning townhouse is located in the highly sought-after Umalas area. Each townhouse in…
$220,000
$220,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Serenity and Comfort in Seseh : Beautifully Designed Villa with Premium Finishes Price at I…
$257,243
$257,243
Villa 2 bedrooms in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
High-Return Potential in Bali : Villa with Stunning Ocean Views in Uluwatu Price at USD 299…
$299,000
$299,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Seminyak, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Seminyak, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Stylish Tropical Modern Villa in Seminyak with Elegant Open-Plan Design Priced at USD 235,0…
$235,000
$235,000
Villa 1 bedroom in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Ungasan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Discover a modern 1-bedroom villa nestled in the serene Ungasan area, designed by Balitectur…
$169,000
$169,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Seminyak, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Seminyak, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Open Space and Modern Comfort: Bali Villa for Sale in Seminyak's Golden Triangle Priced at …
$245,000
$245,000
Villa 1 bedroom in Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Affordable Bali Living: Modern Leasehold 1-Bed Villa Loft Just Minutes from Batu Belig Beach…
$210,000
$210,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Pererenan, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Pererenan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Serene & Stylish Villa – Perfect for Living or Rental Income with Stunning Rice Field Views …
$205,000
$205,000
Villa in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa
Benoa, Indonesia
Area 117 m²
Welcome to a unique complex of premium villas in the prestigious area of ​​Bali - Nusa Dua.H…
$471,172
$471,172
Villa 2 bedrooms in Cemagi, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Cemagi, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Located just 6 minutes from Cemagi Beach, this stunning 2-bedroom villa offers modern comfor…
$267,500
$267,500
Villa 1 bedroom in Pererenan, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Pererenan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Seaside Serenity & Modern Comfort : Stylish Enclosed Living Villa with Tranquil Rice Field V…
$219,000
$219,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
A complex of villas with an ocean view, 2 minutes from the Instagram-famous Melasti Beach🏝️ …
$240,000
$240,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Seminyak, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Seminyak, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Welcome to your slice of paradise in the heart of Seminyak, Bali's vibrant and trendy hotspo…
$220,494
$220,494
Villa 2 bedrooms in Jimbaran, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Jimbaran, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Seize Bali's Best: A Luxury Leasehold Villa Offering Like No Other Price at USD 270,000 unt…
$270,000
$270,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
PRICE: USD 300,000 Leasehold Until 2054 Completion Date: 4th Quarter 2024 Nestled in the…
$300,000
$300,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Stylish Enclosed Living Villa near Berawa and Batu Bolong – Perfect Bali Getaway Price at U…
$159,000
$159,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Nestled in the vibrant heart of Berawa, this beautifully renovated 2-bedroom villa offers th…
$220,000
$220,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ungasan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Perched in the serene heights of Ungasan, this exquisite off-plan villa offers a harmonious …
$245,000
$245,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
Parq Citadel is a fortress city located on a cliff. Villas with private pools and ocean view…
$440,000
$440,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Tumbak Bayuh, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Tumbak Bayuh, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Introducing a stunning brand new villa with a sleek and modern design, located in the pictur…
$210,000
$210,000
